What is ceramic cookware - and do you need it?

Have you ever eaten at a restaurant where the mashed potatoes were so silky and smooth, you were momentarily transported to some kind of heaven? A drum sieve probably had something to do with it. Known as a tamis in France and a chalni in Indian cooking, this ancient tool is used frequently in professional kitchens around the world. At times, the terms strainer and sieve are used interchangeably, but officially they serve two very different purposes. A strainer is designed to separate liquids from solids (such as when you drain your perfectly al dente pasta in a colander). A sieve can work as a strainer, but its true purpose is to change the texture of the food you pass through.