What is ceramic cookware - and do you need it?

Fabric softener or conditioner is a widely marketed – and popular – laundry treatment, but what does it actually do? When should you use it and when is it best avoided?. The main aim of fabric softener is, of course, to soften your laundry. This is often accompanied by further promises of fewer creases, easier ironing and brighter colours. What essentially happens is that the product helps to separate fabric fibres, covering them with a waxy coating that neutralises their static energy and makes them feel softer. However, this layer will also make fabrics less moisture absorbent.