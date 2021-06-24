What is ceramic cookware - and do you need it?

Keep all your essential tools on hand with the MT-4 EDC multitool. Boasting four different tools in one, this gadget is not only functional but also beautiful. You’ll love the Tanto blade, which has a darkened treatment with a stonewashed finish on its D2 steel. Furthermore, the 6 mm blade boasts a 60–61 hardness for impressive edge retention over time. In addition to the blade, the tool has a built-in bottle opener, a spanner, and a screwdriver. Along with the MT-4, you’ll get a Kydex sheath, a pocket clip, and screwdriver attachments. Designed with impeccable geometry and distribution, this tool blends form and function in a beautiful design. Whether you’re into hunting or fishing, survival or mechanical work, this knife is useful for you. Tackle any task wherever you go with this useful device.