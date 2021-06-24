Man allegedly recorded people in portable bathrooms at Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is in custody after he allegedly cut holes in portable bathrooms at the Reno Rodeo and recorded people using them. David Wilcox, 51, was arrested June 20, 2021 after a victim told deputies at the Livestock Events Center that he had been recorded while using the bathroom by someone in a neighboring porta potty. Deputies approached Wilcox after he exited the porta potty and discovered that he had an active warrant out of Reno Justice Court and arrested him.