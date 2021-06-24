Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Man allegedly recorded people in portable bathrooms at Reno Rodeo

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is in custody after he allegedly cut holes in portable bathrooms at the Reno Rodeo and recorded people using them. David Wilcox, 51, was arrested June 20, 2021 after a victim told deputies at the Livestock Events Center that he had been recorded while using the bathroom by someone in a neighboring porta potty. Deputies approached Wilcox after he exited the porta potty and discovered that he had an active warrant out of Reno Justice Court and arrested him.

www.kolotv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Reno Rodeo#Reno Justice Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy