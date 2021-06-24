What is ceramic cookware - and do you need it?

Shake your evening cocktail in style when you have the Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker. It features a retro rocket design in durable, shiny stainless steel. Even better, it holds 24 ounces, which is plenty of capacity for your drink and a friend’s. You also get a strainer, so nothing but iced drink enters your glass. Additionally, with a lid and capsule-esque cap, you have everything you need to create expertly crafted drinks. Moreover, the launch-ready shaker stand adds to the space-inspired design and ensures that this cocktail shaker is a conversation piece in your bar. Furthermore, like just like other top-quality drink shakers, this party must-have is hand wash only. That way, it keeps its shape and beautiful shine. Finally, with a height of 11.5 inches, this is an impressive cocktail gadget.