Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Law Caps Santa Barbara Rent Increases at 9 Percent

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the most recent consumer price indexes, the maximum amount state law allows Santa Barbara landlords to raise rents is 9 percent this year. State law allows landlords’ rent increases equal to 5 percent plus consumer price increase (CPI). This year’s CPI, released June 14, is 4 percent; last year, it was just one percent. This increase reflects the inflationary pressures driven by a massive infusion of federal stimulus dollars into the economy. As a result, the state’s rent-cap law — passed two years ago — allows rent increases as high as 9 percent. Excluded from the state rent law are any rental properties built within the past 15 years. Also exempt are single-family residences or duplexes in which one of the units is occupied by the owner.

www.independent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Economy#Landlords#Federal Stimulus#Indy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 1

Community Policy