Amazon is acquiring a podcast hosting and monetization platform

By Ashley Carman
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Music is getting more serious about its podcast endeavors. Today, the company announced that it’s acquiring Art19, a major podcast hosting and monetization platform for an undisclosed sum. This means Amazon will now have a hand in hosting podcasters’ shows as well as selling ads against them because Art19 operates an ad marketplace that targets and inserts ads into programming. An Amazon Music spokesperson says nothing will immediately change on the Art19 platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy