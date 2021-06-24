Cancel
Microsoft will let devs keep every penny their Windows app makes — unless it’s a game

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its Windows 11 announcements on Thursday, Microsoft revealed a major policy change to incentivize developers to make apps for the Microsoft Store: starting on July 28th, if a developer uses their own or a third-party payment system in their app, Microsoft will let them keep 100 percent of the revenue. But the deal has one important caveat: it doesn’t apply to games, Microsoft confirmed to The Verge.

www.theverge.com
