The Go-Go's to perform at Venetian Resort in 2022

Multi-platinum, all-female American rock band The Go-Go’s are ringing in the New Year with two shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and will go on sale to the general public June 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets will be available for purchase by clicking here or any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Fan club members will receive access to a presale beginning June 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a presale beginning June 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

All presales will end June 24 at 10 p.m. PT.