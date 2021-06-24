Cancel
Needham, MA

Needham Exchange Club announces 4th of July parade marshals

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Needham Exchange Club recently announced that Lois and Ron Sockol have been chosen to be honored as parade marshals for the 2021 4th of July Parade. Lois and Ron Sockol have served the town for years through the Needham Community Council, the Rotary Club and Temple Beth Shalom's Project. In addition, Lois was a library trustee for many years and Ron served as a Memorial Park trustee and personally organized the volunteer construction of the second floor of the previous Memorial Park building. Exchange Club President Rick Lunetta reported that Lois was speechless when he informed her of this honor.

