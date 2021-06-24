Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

'He reeked of rot.' Family of man who died at McLaren Macomb alleges problems with his care

By Heather Catallo
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXFZX_0aeRkprR00

After a federal agency launched an investigation into McLaren Macomb hospital following a 7 Investigators report, patients and families have been coming forward to share their experiences from inside the hospital. The family of a man from Mt. Clemens reached out to the 7 Investigators to say they have serious concerns about the care that their dad received at the hospital.

Related:

Perry Adams died in February after more than two months in the hospital.

“Just the fact that Dad died suffering, scared and alone and maybe didn’t need to,” said Dr. Katie Montry, a clinical neuropsychologist, about her father.

Katie and her brother, Craig Adams, say they were worried when Perry tested positive for COVID-19 last November. They say he tried fighting the coronavirus for a while at home, but back on December 1, 2020, their dad had to be rushed to McLaren Macomb hospital.

“He was such a potent person, such a distinct personality, and for him to have been allowed to waste away like that is just appalling,” said Craig.

Perry did have underlying health concerns that can impact COVID-19 outcomes, like diabetes and he was overweight. But his children say they’re concerned about an abrupt change in his code status without family approval, an alleged lack of food for their father, and a shortage of communication from the hospital.

“I kept asking the nurses over and over, can you have a doctor call us, we want to know about the treatment plan, or prognosis, or how are his lungs looking,” said Katie.

At the start of his hospital stay, Katie and Craig say COVID-19 restrictions were in place so they could not visit in person to advocate for their dad.

“We did not actually hear from a doctor, at any point, during that first 3 weeks,” said Katie.

Katie says only after she contacted a patient advocate did she hear from a doctor, but it wasn’t his primary doctor.

“He said, ‘well I actually haven’t seen your dad.’ So he had never even laid eyes on my dad yet,” said Katie.

After several weeks, Craig and Katie were finally allowed to visit Perry, and they say they were furious with what they saw and smelled.

“He reeked of rot! It smelled like body rot insanely in that room, made me gag walking in that room,” said Craig.

Craig and Katie said they had to ask that Perry be bathed.

“One of the first things I noticed was on his face, from the BiPAP, he had a big open sore on his nose,” said Katie.

But when Katie asked his doctor about that, she says she was surprised at the answer.

“Is wound care monitoring that wound on his face? I’m worried about that, especially with the diabetes, and she said, ‘Uh, what wound?’” said Katie.

Katie also says she later found out from nurses that her diabetic father sometimes wasn’t eating.

“She said, ‘oh yeah he skipped a couple meals, nutrition has just been really backed up.’ And we were like – so this is actually happening,” said Katie.

Perry’s medical records indicate challenges with food in the hospital.

In at least two notes, the nutrition staff member wrote “awaiting AM food tray still!”

In another record, nutrition said “No data recorded. Have instructed staff to record in EMR (Electronic Medical Records.)"

By the end of January, records indicated that Perry’s “malnutrition is significant.”

Katie says the biggest shock came on January 31, 2021 when a weekend doctor on rounds allegedly hung up on her after saying she was putting Perry on end-of-life palliative care, even though Katie says she’d been told he was stable.

“I said, can we please wait until tomorrow to get a second opinion? I’d like to talk to his primary doctor that’s more familiar with him, before we do anything. And she said ‘no, this decision is out of your hands,’” said Katie. “And she cut me off, and she said, ‘I think you need to process what you’re going through and hung up on me.’”

Craig happened to be visiting their dad at the time and says he saw the doctor slam the phone down, and then she allegedly turned on him.

“She was in my personal space, adrenaline in her voice,” said Craig. “How on earth can you be in somebody’s face like that? You know, it was just appalling.”

The medical records from January 31, 2021 show that Perry’s “code” status changed from full code for all life saving measures to “palliative only.”

But the next day Perry’s children say his primary care doctor gave them a completely different prognosis.

“He’s not in palliative care. They said, ‘no we believe that he still has every chance that he had to begin with,’” said Craig.

Medical records show one of the doctors who was present the day Perry’s code status was changed told the other doctor who talked to the family that he “was not comfortable with [the] change of code status to comfort care/palliative care.” He even asked to have Perry “evaluated re: recovery of [his] lungs” and confirmed with Perry that “he did not want a NO CODE status.”

“How could that have happened? How could a team of doctors let that happen,” said Craig.

Craig and Katie say they took their concerns to McLaren’s Chief Medical Officer, who they say assured them on February 6th that he was looking into everything.

“He’s like, I just checked on your dad, he’s resting comfortably and I’ll keep an eye on him,” said Katie.

But seconds later, right after Katie hung up the phone -- Katie says she got another call from McLaren, telling her that Perry had just died.

“He died alone, by himself,” said Katie through tears. “I think the hardest thing for us is not knowing if he had been somewhere else if he might have made it.”

Katie says she asked for an internal investigation at McLaren Macomb, but says no one has gotten back to her since February. She also filed complaints with the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and The Joint Commission, which does accreditation for McLaren. Both agencies are currently investigating the hospital for allegations about infection control and cleanliness issues.

Since the start of the pandemic, a spokeswoman for LARA says the state’s Bureau of Community & Health Services has received at least 36 complaints about McLaren Macomb. 27 of those were either closed or referred to a federal or outside agency for further investigation.

At least 7 of those complaints were filed after our original investigation aired in May, including one initiated by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services because of our reporting. That investigation is underway now.

For a previous story, McLaren Macomb’s President and CEO issued this statement about LARA complaints:

“McLaren Macomb has been made aware of only 2 complaints in the past year that were investigated by LARA. For those 2 complaints, no further action has been requested or required of McLaren Macomb,” said Tom Brisse.

The 7 Investigators requested an interview from McLaren Macomb to discuss Perry Adams. McLaren released a written statement from Dr. Andrew Staricco, Chief Medical Officer, to the 7 Investigators:

“The patient’s family declined to sign the release allowing us to provide details about Mr. Adams’ care. However, I can tell you that I personally reviewed the patient file and I can confirm that appropriate medical care was provided. I shared this information with the family back in February. COVID-19 can be an incredibly devastating disease, especially for those in our community who have multiple chronic health conditions. We encourage everyone who is eligible to consider getting vaccinated as soon as they’re able to do so.”

The Adams family tells the 7 Investigators they did want McLaren to speak to us and potentially other journalists about their dad’s care, but the McLaren media release form would have included McLaren’s ability to talk about their dad’s Personal Health Information on social media. The family asked them to narrow the scope of the language on the release, but the hospital would not do that.

If you have a story for Heather, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rot#Medicare#Mclaren Macomb#Emr Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

McLaren Macomb nurses authorize strike, cite patient care concerns

The union representing nurses at McLaren Macomb Hospital said Tuesday that a majority voted in favor of striking over patient care issues. Officials with OPEIU Local 40 said that more than 8 out of 10 RNs at McLaren Macomb voted to authorize a walkout. The union represents 550 nurses whose contract with the Mount Clemens hospital expires July 27.
Grand Blanc, MIbeckershospitalreview.com

McLaren Health Care names COO

Chad Grant has been selected as the COO and executive vice president for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, where he will oversee 15 hospitals. Before his role, Mr. Grant was the president of McLaren's central region, directing three Michigan hospitals: McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Flint and McLaren Lapeer Region, a July 8 news release said.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”. “No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.
Bay County, MIwsgw.com

McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Lift Visitor Restrictions

Mclaren Bay Region (WSGW file photo) McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care have returned to pre-COVID visitation policy, effective immediately. The hospital cited declining positivity rates in the community and low COVID-19 hospitalizations. The policy allows for two visitors per patient at a time in most areas. “The...
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

St. Mary’s Hospital launches full pulmonary care services

Adding to the services it offers to the region, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee will soon offer inpatient and outpatient pulmonology care on its medical campus. On Monday, the new AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology office at 455 W. Court St., Suite 201, will begin accepting appointments for many outpatient respiratory services, including:
Seattle, WAkirklandreporter.com

Lawsuit filed for girl who died while waiting for care

Federal and state complaints, which were filed June 30, allege that the death of Kaloni Bolton, a 12-year old Black girl with asthma, was caused after she was denied appropriate medical treatment by Seattle’s Renton Landing Urgent Care Clinic and North Benson Urgent Care Clinic — both overseen by Valley Medical Center.
HealthMedscape News

Managing Early Complications After Bariatric/Metabolic Surgery

The American Gastroenterological Association recently published a clinical practice update concerning endoscopic evaluation and management of early complications after bariatric/metabolic surgery. The seven best practice advice statements, based on available evidence and expert opinion, range from a general call for high familiarity with available interventions to specific approaches for managing...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

A Streamlined Care Continuum Elevates Quality for Moms and Babies

Care teams for expectant mothers and babies are often made up of clinicians across multiple specialties and different locations. This means patients with complex cases may have to travel or be transferred to numerous sites in order to receive the care they need. — These moments, often at the most critical stages of pregnancy, create disruptions in care continuity and increase patient safety risks.
Health ServicesMidland Daily News

MidMichigan Health: Closing gaps in essential patient care

Among the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that many Americans have fallen behind in preventive care, with traditionally underserved groups disproportionately impacted. Now that hospitals and doctors’ offices are open and have strict safety protocols in place, providers are urging patients to get caught up on essential...
Health Servicesnortonhealthcare.com

Norton Brownsboro Hospital receives new Comprehensive Stroke Center certification

Norton Brownsboro Hospital has received certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of competence for treating serious stroke events. The hospital received the designation from DNV Healthcare USA Inc., a world-leading certification body committed to the development and continual improvement of health care quality and patient safety in health care organizations.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pothuri on Treatment Considerations for PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discusses treatment considerations for PARP inhibitors in patients with ovarian cancer. Bhavana Pothuri, MD, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU School of Medicine, and director of gynecologic oncology clinical trials at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses treatment considerations for PARP inhibitors in patients with ovarian cancer.
Public Safetyohmymag.co.uk

Teenage girl dies from injection after piercing her eyebrow at home

A 15-year-old schoolgirl met her tragic death after performing a piercing on her eyebrow by herself. Izabela Eduarda de Sousa sought the help of her friend when she decided to pierce her eyebrow at her home in the municipality of Engenheiro Caldas in the south-eastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
Health ServicesClickOnDetroit.com

McLaren Macomb nurses approve strike over ‘patient care issues’

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Nurses at the McLaren Macomb general hospital have voted in favor of a strike one month before their union contract expires, officials announced Tuesday. Hospital nurses who are members of the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 40 chapter have authorized a strike as...
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

McLaren Macomb nurses authorize a strike over staffing issues

The union representing nurses at Mount Clemens-based McLaren Macomb hospital has authorized a strike vote primarily over staffing and patient care issues if a new contract can’t be hammered out in the next month. The results of a strike vote taken Tuesday by the Office and Professional Employees International Union...
Macomb Township, MIDetroit News

McLaren Macomb nurses authorize strike, cite patient care concerns

The union representing nurses at McLaren Macomb Hospital said Tuesday that a majority voted in favor of striking over patient care issues. Officials with OPEIU Local 40 said that more than 8 out of 10 RNs at McLaren Macomb voted to authorize a walkout. The union represents 550 nurses whose contract with the Mount Clemens hospital expires July 27.

Comments / 1

Community Policy