Doubts about China’s transparency on the pandemic origins are piling up

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get closer to the spark that caused the pandemic, it is essential to find the earliest cases of people who became infected. Evidence from these patients could suggest whether the virus jumped from an animal host to a human, in a zoonotic spillover, or whether the infection came from an inadvertent accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was actively studying bat coronaviruses and their potential to infect people. So far, the earliest cases have not been found.

