Doubts about China’s transparency on the pandemic origins are piling up

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Ministers are considering exempting fully vaccinated NHS staff in England from having to self-isolate if they are traced as a Covid contact. Health bosses have been urging the government to change the rules amid fears of staff shortages - but sources said no decision had been taken and ministers wanted to see evidence the move would be safe. If it goes ahead, self-isolation would be replaced with daily tests from 19 July, when wider curbs are eased. The idea echoes a similar policy that would apply to all fully vaccinated people and children in England from 16 August. You can read more about the self-isolation rules here.