Tahoe Fund, Camp Wamp partner to provide Tahoe experience for kids with physical disabilities

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tahoe Fund is partnering with Camp Wamp, a sleepaway camp for children with physical disabilities, to give campers a unique experience on the shores of Lake Tahoe in 2022. The Tahoe Fund is currently raising $25,000 to fund field trips for the campers to visit the Tahoe East Shore Trail and Sand Harbor State Park. The funds will cover the costs to transport the 20-25 campers and their camp counselors in each weekly session.

