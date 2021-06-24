Tahoe Fund, Camp Wamp partner to provide Tahoe experience for kids with physical disabilities

As a pediatrician and a pediatric psychiatrist, we have watched children in New York City experience tremendous challenges over the last 17 months. Like anyone who has spent time with or worked with kids during this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thinking carefully about what is safe for kids and how to balance the relative risks of COVID-19 with the risks of the social isolation, decreased physical activity, disruption of normal childhood activities, and loss that the past year has brought. How do we encourage children to foster relationships past the computer screen and recondition them -- and ourselves! -- in a gentle, supportive way to be comfortable once again with navigating social interactions and new routines?