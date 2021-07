A new survey indicates retailers that want to capture share of a growing e-commerce market should provide one key option. Results of a consumer survey from on-demand fulfillment platform Ware2Go, a UPS company, reveal that 79% of respondents increased their online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, 89% of respondents plan to do as much or more of their shopping online, even as restrictions on in-person shopping ease. And almost one-third (31%) say they have an urge to spend now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.