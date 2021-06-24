Cancel
Quincy, IL

Here’s Your Ideas for Quincy’s Ben & Jerry Ice Cream Flavor

By Sam
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 18 days ago
I have to admit, all of you have some pretty crazy ideas on what Quincy's Ben & jerry Ice Cream flavor should be called. I've always said Ben & Jerry are the two men that will always be there for me and never let me down. So. when I posted this on our Facebook page this morning, I never thought how many people would come up with some crazy names. Mine was Mighty Mississippi Mud, maybe chocolate ice cream with brownie and chocolate chip chunks in it, but I have to admit that's nothing compared to what you guys came up with.

97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

