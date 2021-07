I have somewhat of a love/hate relationship with multiplayer games at the moment. I enjoy spending time playing with friends, but with the advent of limited time events and features like Battle Passes, it feels like every multiplayer game in existence is competing for your time, offering rewards and content that if you don’t earn in the designated time, you’ll miss out on forever. It’s bad enough trying to keep up with just Overwatch and Apex Legends. Throw another game into this room of spinning plates and it’s going to collapse.