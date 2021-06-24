Cancel
NFL

Molinaro: Victory for student-athletes will bring unintended consequences

By Bob Molinaro
Daily Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling in support of the economic rights of college athletes, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being figuratively high-fived by media and others for declaring that “the NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.” We get it. But what is student-athlete compensation supposed to look like at schools with greatly different athletic budgets and aspirations? State legislatures may have to decide. Rest assured, though, that this victory for the athlete comes with unintended consequences.

Jamestown, NYMilton Daily Standard

Bucknell student-athlete to complete in Paralympic Games

FALCONER, N.Y. — Less than two months from now, Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympic Games will feature a Bucknell Bison student-athlete. Rayven Sample, a Bucknell University sophomore student-athlete, will continue to train at his home near Jamestown, N.Y. in the meantime. Sample, who has arthrogryposis, made the team for the men’s 400 meters at the Paralympic trials in Minneapolis earlier this month.
Washington State247Sports

ICYMI: Washington Announces NIL Program For Student Athletes

With the "Name, Image, Likeness" movement in full force and still needing a vote by the NCAA, schools are having to come up with their own programs to promote athletes while also remaining within the rules. Up until today, the Husky athletic department has been relatively quiet on the subject, but on February 24, they announced their program for student-athletes as "Boundless Futures" which they termed as "a comprehensive personal, professional and leadership development program for student-athletes at the University of Washington, (that) will soon encompass programming designed to help student-athletes seize opportunities created by upcoming Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation."
Catonsville, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Student-Athlete Of The Month: Alexis Abe

Broadneck’s girls lacrosse team was crowned the Maryland 4A champion over rival Arundel High School in a hard-fought 12-11 battle on June 19. The victory culminated in an undefeated year for the Bruins, and the championship game was played in front of a raucous and capacity crowd at Loyola University.
College SportsMiddletown Press

UConn's Geno Auriemma is already fielding questions about endorsements. He's warning about 'unintended consequences'

STORRS — Paige Bueckers has been among the faces of the movement to allow college athletes to profit off their image and soon sign endorsement deals. With the NCAA moving to allow athletes to earn money and hire representation as states across the country enacted name, image and likeness laws, eyes are fixed on the UConn women’s basketball program. Bueckers, with a healthy social media following, figures to benefit when UConn’s policy goes live July 12, opening her up to being able to do anything from signing endorsement deals to autographs for profit at a local business.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Athletics: Student-Athletes begin to profit off NIL

With Student-Athletes now able to capitalize off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), a few with Arizona Athletics are starting to capitalize. It is a new era in College Athletics as in just recent weeks, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Student-Athletes being able to receive unlimited education-related benefits, which in turn resulted in Student-Athletes now being able capitalize off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). But what does that mean for Arizona Athletics?
College SportsPosted by
Salina Post

History: NCAA clears way for student athlete compensation

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Court victory over NCAA may not benefit all athletes

Don’t get so excited yet about all the news of rising wages for college athletes and workers. The increases often mask other cuts in compensation. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision that may change college sports. The judges ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association can’t act as a cartel to restrict how student athletes are paid. It means athletes may be paid in new ways; so long as the compensation is related to their education. Things like semesters abroad, internships and even money for graduate school are now on the table. The ruling also opens the door to future lawsuits, which could mean cash payments are next. It’s seen as a win for players, but it may be a Pyrrhic victory, because as we’ve seen in other jobs, often when regulation expands or changes how workers are compensated, something else gets taken away.
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Consequences of Student-Athletes Profiting From Name, Image, & Likeness

Doug Gottlieb: “My belief has been for a long time that all of these ‘name, image, and likeness’ benefits you get as soon as you’re done playing… I saw Joe Burrow tweet out ‘this is great for the non-scholarship athlete…’ Who is going to pay money to a non-scholarship athlete for name, image, and likeness?? I don’t think people see it realistically. The rich will get richer, and the poor will get poorer, that’s the way capitalism works… I don’t know how you keep the lights on with some of these smaller sports because there are going to be fewer donations. If I’m a business, why would I donate a million dollars to a university when I can just buy the running back?... The question today was what former college athlete would make the most money today? Brian Bosworth today is still a name, he does that Dr. Pepper ad. Is it because of his time in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks? No, it’s because of the legendary status and image he created while playing at the University of Oklahoma. Why does Tim Tebow keep getting opportunities? Because of what he did at Florida. My argument is that athletes have benefitted exponentially from ‘name, image, and likeness’ already, just not during their time in college.” (Full Audio Above)
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Paying student-athletes for play

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in an antitrust challenge to National Collegiate Athletic Association compensation rules brings college athletes, at least in revenue-generating sports, closer to being treated as employees. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for a unanimous court in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA could not prohibit its...
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Brown: Courts Should Support Compensation for Student-Athletes

Growing up, I loved to play EA Sports’ NCAA Football franchise because of its fight songs, real stadiums and a University of Utah cover athlete. But my perception changed in September 2013, when a name, image and likeness (NIL) lawsuit canceled the franchise. This change was when I first noticed NCAA’s player compensation issue, followed by many other problems in the NCAA’s history.
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

Sports physicals for student athletes will be held next week

Sports Physicals for student athletes entering grades 7th-12th will be held on July 14. They will be offered from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the DCH Core Center. The cost is $15 per athlete. Only one parent/guardian can attend with the student. Social Distancing will be in place. Athletes...
College SportsMetro News

Student Athletes Finally Get Their Earning Potential Rights

The NCAA’s annual financial report shows that the athletic departments of the more than 1,100 member schools generated $18.9 billion in revenue in 2019. *. That is a huge number, but it is important to note that college athletic departments are also big spenders. The NCAA’s financial report shows those same schools spent almost all the money they made—$18.8 billion.
GolfLPGA

Solid Play for Molinaro

Italy’s Giulia Molinaro played in Sunday’s penultimate group, starting the day five shots off the lead, trying to become Italy’s first female major champion. She is quite worldly. Her family runs a luxury safari business in Kenya, and Molinaro speaks fluently in Italian, Spanish and English. She played her college golf here in the U.S., at Arizona State. Heading into Sunday’s final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA, her best finish in 2021 had been a tie for 25th at the Pure Silk Championship.

