The deadly virus crept through the streets in the community like something most of us never experienced in our lifetime. Everyone was told to wear a mask. In the beginning, few did. Scientist stated the virus was spread through spray from mouths and noses and was contagious and deadly. The former president told us it would miraculously go away. COVID-19 hit in waves and about the time we thought we could ease up on masks, social distancing and isolation, it struck again.