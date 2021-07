Grandal blasted a three-run shot off Matt Shoemaker in the fifth inning as part of a six-run rally. He then took Shoemaker deep again in the sixth inning to give the White Sox a 13-3 lead. The 32-year-old is starting to heat up and has now collected at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. Grandal is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with four homers, 12 RBI, and five walks during that stretch. The player known as “Yazmanian Devil” is slashing .186/.391/.448 with 14 homers and 38 RBI across 236 plate appearances in 2021.