All the Burning Questions the iCarly Revival Has Answered, and the Mysteries That Still Remain

By Lauren Piester
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the four episodes of the new iCarly that have dropped so far, the latest one is definitely the most surreal. In "iGot Your Back," Spencer (Jerry Trainor) wants Freddie (Nathan Kress) to get back into the dating game after the divorced "short king" fails to realize a PostRabbit delivery girl is flirting with him. Spencer thinks that maybe his rocket scientist friend Ramona might be interested, but it turns out she isn't, so Spencer hires a girl to pretend to be Ramona. While he thinks he hired her from the TaskRabbit/Postmates mashup PostRabbit, he was actually using a very different service called Eager Bunny, which is for hiring sex workers. So, as Freddie continues to date the fake, non-rocket scientist Ramona, Spencer's shelling out hundreds and hundreds of dollars for every hour they date.

Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jerry Trainor
Person
Noah Munck
