Logan Thomas attends first annual Tight End University event

NBC Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tight end community in the NFL has become a tight group, evident by a new event spearheaded by George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce. Known as Tight End University, the next few days in Nashville, Tennessee, will consist of over 40 NFL tight ends coming together to share tips and improve their games. Among them is Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas.

