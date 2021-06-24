Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.www.nbcphiladelphia.com