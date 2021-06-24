Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More

Bank profits are poised to surge as the pandemic recedes. [NYT]. Profits for behemoths including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are expected to jump when they report second-quarter results this week. Their Wall Street divisions have been able to cash in on a red-hot market for deals, while the banks’ Main Street units benefited as customers went back to work and opened their wallets…. “My gut tells me this economy is recovering faster, inflation is moving quicker, and it may not be quite as transitory as we all think,” James Gorman, the chief executive of Morgan Stanley, told CNBC last month.