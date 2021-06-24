WMU-Cooley Innocence Project celebrates release of man after 16 years of wrongful imprisonment

View more in
Benton Harbor, MI
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Flint, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Fairness hearing begins Monday for Flint water settlement
The hearing to determine whether the state’s $600 million Flint water civil settlement will be officially approved begins Monday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Man’s bond set at $30,000 after hiding meth
Thirty-six-year-old Michael Lee Beebe has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Houghton Lake Post Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper followed him to a gas station Thursday, July 8.
Monroe County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Family loses appeal in lawsuit over priest's funeral remarks
The Michigan Court of Appeals says a priest who criticized a teenager’s suicide during his funeral is protected by the religion clauses of the First Amendment.
Mecosta County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Mecosta County deputies search for 'dangerous fugitive'
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively searching for a man they consider to be a “dangerous fugitive.”
Saint Joseph County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
2 arrested in connection to meth, stolen catalytic converters in St. Joseph County
Two people were arrested late last week in St. Joseph County after deputies found meth and multiple catalytic converters they expected were stolen.
Detroit, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
2021 is on track to be deadliest for road rage, data shows
Shootings on the freeway are more common now than ever before, and in many places, around half of them are the result of road rage.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
MSP trooper receives reward for saving a woman and two children
In February, Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper Ryan Codde noticed black smoke coming from a nearby building as he was driving with his son off duty.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
MSP troopers targeting commercial vehicles this week throughout Michigan
Michigan State Police troopers will be targeting commercial vehicles this week during Operation Safe Driver Week.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Wheat field fires in western Michigan prompt arson probe
Authorities say a series of fires in wheat fields in western Michigan prompted an arson investigation.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Michigan court again rules in favor of emergency law critics
The Michigan Supreme Court has reaffirmed an earlier decision that could lead to the repeal of a law that was used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to order restrictions last year related to the coronavirus.
Kentwood, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Grand Rapids shooting leaves one hospitalized
One person was shot once on the 2000 block of 28th St. in Grand Rapids yesterday.
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Michigan man who assaulted Black teen sentenced 5 years in prison
Lee Mouat, 43, has been sentenced five years in prison and three years of supervised release for a hate crime where he assaulted a Black teen with a bike chain in June 2020.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
County commissioner hoping for no violence as Proud Boys plan rally in GR
An event flyer is making the rounds online advertising a Proud Boys Rally in Grand Rapids Saturday.
Berrien County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Minutes of silence held for bailiffs killed during 2016 courthouse shooting
The Berrien County Trial Court observed two minutes of silence Friday in remembrance of two bailiffs who were killed in a courthouse shooting.
Congress & Courts|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Michigan Supreme Court denies anticipatory relief from lawsuits for redistricting commission
The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the state’s redistricting commission’s request to protect it from any potential lawsuits that may arise out of the commission not meeting its constitutional deadline to complete the redistricting process.
Wyoming State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Wyoming man arrested in connection to 20+ home invasions
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with more than 20 home invasions in the area.
Grand Rapids, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
1 dead following shooting, crash in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating a homicide on the city's south side Friday morning.
Cass County, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Three people hospitalized after Cass County crash overnight
Police say three people were hospitalized after a crash overnight in Cass County. The other driver involved allegedly took off from the scene and the vehicle was later found not occupied.