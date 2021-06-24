NFL teams can resume using alternate-color helmets starting in 2022
Since 2013, the NFL has had the infamous “one-shell” rule in place, limiting most teams from wearing throwback uniforms and mandating that team’s use the same helmet through the entire season. The Falcons were one of the lucky few who could still have a throwback uniform due to their old black helmet/logo combination, but it also prevented them from using red helmets, which they donned from 1966 until 1990 and also used during the 2012 season.www.thefalcoholic.com
