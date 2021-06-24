Belton begins weeklong 4th of July celebrations

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is beginning 4th of July celebrations Saturday, June 26, with a free public event in the Downtown Belton area.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, and activities and games for families to enjoy. Sponsored activities include a photo booth, face painting, axe throwing, a motorcycle display, cornhole and other games.

“We are excited about bringing this event back to our community for the 4th of July Celebration,” said Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber President/CEO. “We are especially thankful for our event sponsors who are making this available to our community and visitors at no charge.”

Featured bands include the Leon River Band, Grupo Pression, and the to end the evening Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.

The event will also include fundraisers for Justin Booth, victim of a recent Belton house fire, and Habitat for Humanity.

Other events throughout the week are listed below:

Saturday, July 3

Patriotic Program, Parade, and Festival on Nolan Creek

97th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo (July 1 to July 3)

Sunday, July 4

First Baptist Church 50th Annual God & Country Concert

Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks