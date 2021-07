Sales: According to the Alabama Association of Realtors, May home sales in the state increased 27.6% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 5,434 to 6,936 closed transactions, marking 12 consecutive months of Y/Y gains. Going against seasonal trends, sales decreased 1.9% from April. Sales are now up 23.8% year-to-date. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.