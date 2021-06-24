Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona House GOP limits debate on budget, speeding passage

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xn2s_0aeRj4w600

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Republicans angered at a Democratic walkout earliier in the week limited debate as they began pushing through a Senate-approved state budget that slashes income taxes and contains a conservative wish list of policy changes.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Thursday blamed Democratic obstruction for allowing only 30 minutes of debate on each of the 11 bills in the $12.8 billion budget plan. Such debate typically takes up hours on each bill. Minority Democrats were furious but could not block the rule change.

The first budget bill then sped through the chamber with only Republican support. It was the $1.8 billion income tax cut mainly benefitting the wealthy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona House#House Republicans#House Gop#House Speaker#Gop#Ap#Democratic#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy