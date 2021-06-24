Cancel
Rayne, LA

Two indicted in shooting death of teen in Rayne

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpLIM_0aeRizcH00

Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a teen in Rayne.

41-year-old Scott Cooper of Carencro and 41-year-old Robert Allen Moreno of Houston have been indicted by a grand jury in the May 16 shooting of Garrison Gautreaux.
Gautreaux was a student at Notre Dame High School.

The 17-year-old was found dead in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Polk Street. Details on the incident or a motive have not been released.

Both Cooper and Moreno have been indicted on a second-degree murder charge. They are being held in the parish prison on $5 million bonds.

Cooper had previously served time for his part in a 1997 murder. To read more on that case, click here

