Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Longtime Havasupai leader was staunch advocate for his tribe

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCBDt_0aeRiwy600

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A longtime leader of the Havasupai Tribe who advocated against uranium mining around the Grand Canyon and snowmaking at an Arizona ski resort has died.

Services for Rex Tilousi begin Friday with a traditional wake at the family's home in the village of Supai. Public events are scheduled over the weekend at the Grand Canyon, where Tilousi retired as a cultural interpreter for the national park. Tilousi's family says he died last week of natural causes. He was 73.

Tilousi served as a tribal leader for more than 30 years, including multiple stints as chairman and vice chairman. The tribe's reservation lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supai, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havasupai#Grand Canyon#Ap#The Havasupai Tribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy