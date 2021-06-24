US bans import of solar panel materials from Chinese firm accused of forced labor

The U.S. banned on Thursday the use of Chinese-origin materials used to produce solar panels as part of an effort to end trade tied to "slave labor."

Several media and academic reports have described conditions in parts of China as forced or slave labor. Many of these investigations focus on Xinjiang Province, where most of the country's Uyghur Muslim minority is reportedly subjected to indoctrination, intensive surveillance, and forced assimilation.

China denies the accusations.

"Forced labor is a human rights abuse that hurts vulnerable workers, weakens the global economy, and exposes consumers to unethically made merchandise," said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. "CBP will continue to set a high global standard by aggressively investigating allegations of forced labor in U.S. supply chains and keeping tainted merchandise out of the United States," he added.

The CBP will immediately stop shipments from Hoshine Silicon Industry Company and its subsidiaries. At the same time, the Commerce Department will blacklist six Chinese entities involved in producing raw materials and solar panel components.

The CBP said the Withhold Release Order was issued after investigating silica-based products imported from Xinjiang and identifying two of the International Labour Organization's indicators of forced labor in Hoshine's production process — intimidation and threats, and restriction of movement.

The U.S. previously banned some agricultural imports from Xinjiang for similar reasons.

"As we made clear during this month's G7 summit, the United States is committed to employing all of its tools, including export controls, to ensure that global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor and technology is not misused to abuse human rights," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

