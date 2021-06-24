Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant appeared to quietly boycott national anthem this season

By John Healy
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 18 days ago

NBA players have taken a larger role when it comes to activism and it appears as if Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan were following the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick this season.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
700
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Matt Sullivan
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Anthem#Standing Rock#Israeli#Palestinian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
NBA
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reacts To Lionel Messi's Massive Contract With Barcelona

It's not a secret that NBA players rank among the highest-paid athletes in the world. They make way more money than their NFL colleagues and that most of the MLB superstars as well. Then again, Lionel Messi's huge deal with FC Barcelona would make even the highest-earner in the NBA...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kevin Durant’s Dad Pushed For Another Team

When Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, the balance of power in the NBA’s Eastern Conference was due for a switch the moment he returned from injury. But if Durant’s father had his way, it wouldn’t be the Nets making that big jump. According to the New...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant absolutely roasted Scottie Pippen for saying he 'didn't know how to play team basketball'

Whew. You’d best not cross Kevin Durant. Because, if you do, he’ll probably embarrass you on the internet. Scottie Pippen is finding that out the hard way right now. In an interview with GQ’s Tyler Ricky Tynes, Pippen called Durant out for not being able to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. He said Durant didn’t know how to play “team basketball” and criticized him for not playing like LeBron James.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Stars That Could Join Brooklyn Nets This Summer

The Brooklyn Nets are out of the NBA playoffs, much to the surprise of the NBA world. They had the most talented team in the NBA by far and yet could not progress past the second round of the playoffs. Kevin Durant was a force to be reckoned with averaging 35.2 PPG during the postseason, but he had little help outside of an injured James Harden.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAsneakernews.com

Kyrie Irving Signs Off On This Nike Kyrie 7 Grind

Change is not something that can happen overnight. And while it’s been over a year since Nike kickstarted their “Move to Zero,” there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. This means the brand is looking for some extra help, and they’ve found just that in Kyrie Irving and his latest signature.
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
netsdaily.com

For the love of the game: Inside Kevin Durant’s commitment to Team USA

When you’re a hooper, nothing gets in the way of the next basketball opportunity. For Kevin Durant, there are never too many opportunities to play for that love of the game. With two NBA championships, four scoring titles, an NBA MVP, and three international gold medals — two Olympic and one World Cup, Durant didn’t need to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Games to prove something. Not after a rigorous 18 month recovery from a usually damning injury, a condensed regular season, bouts with injury and illness as well as a lot of minutes in a glorious, if shortened, postseason.
lakers365.com

Kobe Bryant’s Massive Influence On Team USA, Per Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy lives on. Just ask Brooklyn Nets star and Team USA forward Kevin Durant. During the Team USA training camp and in his first press conference since the Nets' 2021 playoffs run ended, Durant talked about Lakers legend and how he continuously inspires the current and next generation of hoopers even after his tragic passing.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: First glimpse of Kevin Durant in Team USA uniform

The Olympics are quickly approaching, and Team USA is looking to win their fourth consecutive gold medal. Led by former Longhorn Kevin Durant, the United States is fielding an insanely deep roster and is looking to blow the competition of the water. There also might be vengeance on the team’s mind as in 2019 the United States finished in a abysmal seventh place in the FIBA World Cup.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Nigeria’s Precious Achiuwa throws shade at Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may be one of the NBA’s premier players, but at least one player doesn’t fully appreciate him. Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa, a member of Nigeria, threw some serious shade at the Brooklyn Nets superstar on social media, as his squad upset Team USA on Saturday. Durant has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy