Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant appeared to quietly boycott national anthem this season

When you’re a hooper, nothing gets in the way of the next basketball opportunity. For Kevin Durant, there are never too many opportunities to play for that love of the game. With two NBA championships, four scoring titles, an NBA MVP, and three international gold medals — two Olympic and one World Cup, Durant didn’t need to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Games to prove something. Not after a rigorous 18 month recovery from a usually damning injury, a condensed regular season, bouts with injury and illness as well as a lot of minutes in a glorious, if shortened, postseason.