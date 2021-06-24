BOLO issued for Dawson County man accused of aggravated assault, child cruelty
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a local man allegedly wanted for charges of aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children. According to a report issued on Thursday, June 24, deputies are searching for Evander Benjamin Berry, 23, who was last seen in the area of Gold Mine Road in Dawson County. Berry is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on June 16, 2021.www.dawsonnews.com