Waste Management announces plans to changes to St. James collection schedules

Residents in St. James Parish will see changes in their collection schedule beginning Monday, July 5, 2021. Raceland, La. – Waste Management announced plans to implement changes to collection schedules throughout unincorporated areas on the East and West Banks of St. James Parish. Waste Management is adjusting schedules to improve route and waste service efficiencies. All collection day changes will go into effect beginning July 5, 2021. Residents located in the town limits of Gramercy and Lutcher will not experience any service day changes.