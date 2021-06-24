Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bet You Didn’t Know About This Secret Way to Cool off at the Jersey Shore

By Diana Tyler
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're also part of the unfortunate "never had a swimming pool during NJ's humid Summers club" here's a solution I bet you didn't know about. Did you know you can rent a private swimming pool? Yeah, there's an app called Swimply that our friends at sister station 107.9 Lite FM told me about. Using it is pretty easy - just plug in your location (I did Jersey Shore, NJ) you can specify when you'd like to rent and for how long. and search! Then your screen will fill with results of crystal clear, inviting, local pools.

943thepoint.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Lite Fm#Asap#Most Unusual Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justine Silva

Justine Silva might not be a household name, but that doesn’t mean you don’t recognize what she’s been up to in life. She’s a young woman who is immensely talented, and her talent lies in her ability to create beautiful things. She’s starring in “Making It,” and she’s showing the world that she has a lot to offer in terms of design and what she’s doing for a living. Her life might not be one that many call traditional, but she’s making things happen, and she’s making things beautiful.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cashey Proudfoot

Now that “Love Island USA,” is back, we have an entirely new group of single young women to get to know. Cashay Proudfoot is one of those women. She’s on the show for the third season looking to find love in all the right places, and she is ready to find out if the man of her dreams is also looking for love. She might meet a few men who interest her, but will she meet the man of her dreams? We don’t know if she will or not, but we do know that she’s someone worth getting to know a little better.
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The Point

Just Try To Name These 5 Six Flags Great Adventure Rides

We all love Six Flags Great Adventure. We love the thrills and all those amazing rides. And people take pictures at the most unbelievable times. Let's see if you can name the Six Flags Great Adventure rides from a photo taken during the middle of the ride by someone actually on the ride. It's tougher than you think.
WildlifePosted by
94.3 The Point

8 shark species you might find off New Jersey’s coast

Whenever you go into the ocean, you're sharing it with sharks. In fact, Bob Hueter, chief scientist for the nonprofit OCEARCH, calls New Jersey a "shark-y place." Rarely does a shark call New Jersey home year-round, but plenty of species can be found in coastal waters off the Garden State during the summer months — and some are closer to shore than others.
Beachwood, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Is the Delicious Wunder Wiener Ever Coming to Bayville, Anyone Know?

I was hoping Wunder Wiener would be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. Wunder Wiener, which was once in the former Beachwood Mall Plaza in Berkeley Township, will be moved down a little bit South on Rt 9 in the vacant lot between Black Beard's Cave and Fuller's Marina. The owner Jerry LaCrosse was hurt badly when a car drove into the food truck. After this horrible accident the community came together to help raise money for the LaCrosse family and Mr. LaCrosse always said der Wunder Wiener will be built again.
Belmar, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Garlic Butter?! This Belmar, New Jersey Cheesesteak Is Becoming A Jersey Shore Favorite

I had a tremendous Saturday! I started the day broadcasting LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio. After an exciting show on the boardwalk, I then made my way to Lake Como for a Miller Lite broadcast at Bar Anticipation. I am truly thankful I get to do LIVE radio at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots. Thank you for reading my articles and listening to my shows!
TV & VideosTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Flood

Now that Below Deck Mediterranean has officially entered into its sixth season, lots of fans are excited about what the new cast has to offer. Katie Flood, who made her reality TV debut on the show, is already getting a lot of attention. As the chief stewardess, Katie has a lot of responsibility, but that doesn’t bother her. Katie isn’t afraid of a little hard work and she’s ready to do what it takes to make sure all guests have a great experience. Katie isn’t really the type to get involved in drama, but as we’ve seen before, it’s impossible to avoid in a small space like a yacht. Viewers will have to continue to tune in to the show to see how things go for Katie while she’s out at sea, but no matter what happens she’s going to make the most of it. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Flood.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Josh Goldstein

On the surface, being stuck on a random island with no contact to the outside world sounds like a nightmare. However, fill that island with a dozen sexy singles and you’ve got one of the hottest reality shows of the summer. Love Island is gearing up for its third season in the United States, and Josh Goldstein is excited to be part of the cast. Not only is Josh hoping to go home with a big cash prize, but he also hopes he finds love along the way. Season three of Love Island premieres on July 7, 2021, and it promises to be the hottest and most exciting season we’ve seen so far. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Josh Goldstein.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jayy

When Jessica Nunez (Jayy) stepped on stage to perform for the judges on America’s Got Talent, she had one goal in mind: make her parents proud. Jayy began relying on music heavily after her parents were murdered in front of her at their grocery store in Philadelphia. Although the incident could’ve easily derailed her whole life, Jayy poured all of her feelings into her music. Her performance on AGT was proof that all of her hard work hadn’t been in vain. Her rendition of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings earned the respect of the judges and put her in the running to become the show’s next winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jayy from America’s Got Talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy