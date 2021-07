One of the most influential disability rights activists in US history tells her story of fighting to belong. Judy Heumann was only five years old when she was first denied her right to attend school. Paralyzed from polio and raised by her Holocaust-surviving parents in New York City, Judy had a drive for equality that was instilled early in life. In Rolling Warrior, Heumann shares her journey as an activist, ultimately leading the famous Section 504 protest, the longest nonviolent sit-in at a federal building in United States history. In 1977, over 150 disabled people occupied a government building in San Francisco for 25 days. Their demand was that the Carter administration sign Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, a groundbreaking piece of legislation mandating that disabled people could not be “excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program of activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” It was the first bill to acknowledge that discrimination against disabled people existed and to make it illegal.