3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers pursuing David DeCastro
What are the pros and cons behind the Carolina Panthers potentially pursuing recently released guard David DeCastro?. The Carolina Panthers have plenty of questions surrounding their offensive line heading into the 2021 season. Outside of Taylor Moton and Matt Paradis, there are no guaranteed starters and this has the potential to become a significant problem when competitive action begins in Week 1 against the New York Jets.catcrave.com