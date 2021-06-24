Sheldon Rankins on New York Jets: Going to 'take this league by storm'

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I don’t know about you, but it’s fairly surprising hearing Tyler Kroft being a potential starter at the tight end position for the team - not to mention Wesco gaining real steam becoming the team’s starting fullback going forward. For Kroft, him outplaying Herndon and others in camp earlier is fairly surprising, yet disappointing all at the same time. There was a moment where hopes were high for Chris Herndon as the potential starter for the team, but he’s just never been able to manifest that hype into something tangible. For Wesco, I don’t think I’m in the minority when I say I thought he was written off. An odd pick at the time and nothing of substance produced up to this point, I thought he would have been more likely to be a cut candidate than a potential key piece in this offense going forward. Interesting times we’re in indeed. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.