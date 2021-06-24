Cancel
NFL

Sheldon Rankins on New York Jets: Going to 'take this league by storm'

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets have a new era of football under new head coach Robert Saleh. Entering his first year, Saleh and the organization brought in some veterans to a young team and drafted some exciting talent, including No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, a quarterback out of BYU. Veteran...

NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 offseason recap: Defensive line

The arrival of Robert Saleh should help stabilize a New York Jets defensive line packed with young potential. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Isaiah Dunn is the team's most intriguing UDFA signing

The NFL season is fast approaching, as we are now less than nine weeks away from the NY Jets' return to the gridiron in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. As we head into training camp and eventually into the preseason schedule, 90 players will ultimately be trimmed down to 53, creating heated position battles for a chance to remain on the roster.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets Position Preview Series #6: Defensive Line

Jets fans should be absolutely stoked about Gang Green’s defensive line in 2021. Through a collection of moves in free agency and the NFL Draft, the New York Jets look to have an elite defensive line for years to come. With a good mixture of talent and depth, this could potentially be looking like the New York Sack Exchange 2.0. Here is the New York Jets Position Preview Series #6: Defensive Line.
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
College Sports247Sports

Ole Miss makes cut for 5-Star LB Drayk Bowen

The nation's top linebacker in the 2023 class, Drayk Bowen, released his top 12 schools on Saturday. The Indiana native included Ole Miss. "I had a really cool experience at the Ole Miss camp," Bowen said after the June 8th camp was over. "I learned a lot from coaches (D.J.) Durkin and (Alex) Garwig. Meeting coach (Lane) Kiffin was awesome as well. We went to the film room, and they had my film on one side and their film on the other side. They did a good job showing me how I would be used in their defense. It was very organized and matter of fact. They have a pro mentality."
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Why the New York Jets’ latest addition is a big boost for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been among the most active organizations this offseason as they try to build a young foundation around rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The latest move is intended to help protect the former BYU quarterback and the team’s top overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Last Friday, the team reportedly signed veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses a one-year, $3.6 million deal, as first reported by The Washington Post.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Elijah Moore could be an instant star

Elijah Moore might be a rookie entering a shockingly crowded New York Jets wide receiver room but he can be an immediate star for Zach Wilson. Whenever the New York Jets used the No. 34 overall pick early in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, many expected that meant the end of the line for Jamison Crowder. So there was understandable confusion when the team worked out a new deal with the veteran to keep him around for this season.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets receivers will surprise everyone in 2021

The New York Jets completely revamped their offense for the upcoming season. Rookie Michael Carter and veteran Tevin Coleman joined a running back group that will surely be by-committee. As for the passing game, that’s where it gets really, really fun. Obviously, the team drafted BYU product Zach Wilson to...
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 6/29/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I don’t know about you, but it’s fairly surprising hearing Tyler Kroft being a potential starter at the tight end position for the team - not to mention Wesco gaining real steam becoming the team’s starting fullback going forward. For Kroft, him outplaying Herndon and others in camp earlier is fairly surprising, yet disappointing all at the same time. There was a moment where hopes were high for Chris Herndon as the potential starter for the team, but he’s just never been able to manifest that hype into something tangible. For Wesco, I don’t think I’m in the minority when I say I thought he was written off. An odd pick at the time and nothing of substance produced up to this point, I thought he would have been more likely to be a cut candidate than a potential key piece in this offense going forward. Interesting times we’re in indeed. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets release undrafted rookie Jordyn Peters

We've released S Jordyn Peters. The New York Jets announced the release of safety Jordyn Peters while confirming the previously reported addition of offensive lineman Morgan Moses. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the one-year deal has a base of $3.6 million and can be worth up to $5.3 million if/when incentives kick in.
NFLchatsports.com

Attributing blame for the New York Jets’ 2020 passing struggles | Film

It goes without saying that the New York Jets fielded a very ineffective offense in 2020. They failed to establish an identity and really struggled in the passing game. The Jets ranked 31st in passing yards at 174 yards per game and 31st with 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Their team passer rating between Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco (75.9) was 30th in the league.

