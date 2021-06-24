Cancel
Truckee, CA

Shops, services open in Truckee’s Soaring Ranch Community Shopping Center

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaring Ranch, home to Truckee, California’s newest mixed-use neighborhood, has welcomed new additions to its community shopping center with the opening of DLUX Window Coverings, Grizzly Menswear and Martis Valley Massage. The new shops and services build on the offerings of the neighborhood’s original anchor store, Raley’s O-N-E Market along with Mountain Hardware and Sports’ second location, and will soon be joined by North Tahoe Properties, Re/Max Gold and Truckee Brewing Company.

