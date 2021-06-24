Cancel
Windows 11's TPM Requirement Surprised PC Builders, but You Can Enable It in BIOS

By Andrew E. Freedman
Windows 11 was announced today, and one of its minimum requirements was a bit of a surprise to PC builders: TPM 2.0. TPM, or Trusted Platform Modules, safely store encryption keys, passwords and certificates, as well as ensuring the integrity of your PC. TPM is found in most recent laptops and in enterprise systems, but is less common in custom-build or DIY desktops, or if it exists, it’s often off by default.

