This Anthropologie Furniture Dupe Is Less Than Half the Cost of the Real Thing

Remember the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror? That was decor lightning in a bottle. And home brands are still making dupes for that piece because it’s just so popular. Well, brace yourself. It’s happening again. The internet is swooning over Anthro's new Fern Storage Cabinet, but it comes with a steep price tag — $2,500 to be exact. So, we set out sleuthing and found a total design dupe that's less than half the cost. Then we found a dupe for the dupe (A double dupe? Inception Dupe?) that’s less than half the cost again. With a little DIY magic, you can get the look of the Fern cabinet for a quarter of the price. Intrigued and ready to save some serious cash? Read on for our savvy findings.