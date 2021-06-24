Survey with Central Piedmont Community College

As we come out of the pandemic and get back to work, acquiring new skills for a change or advancement in the workplace has been at the top of my mind for many in the Charlotte area. Central Piedmont Community College wants to help! With programs for Adult Learners and many Scholarship opportunities available, their staff would like to hear from you on questions and/or concerns that you may have when thinking of furthering your education. Thank you in advance for filling out our survey questions.