The OK Top Senior Games took place at the University of Central Oklahoma on June 1st. The event featured players from the 2022 class and today we take a look at the catchers who attended. The top catcher arm strength radar gun readings and pop times belonged to Duncan Key with 77 mph and pop times ranging from 1.92-2.02. Heath Brown topped the leaderboard with an exit velocity off the tee at 85 mph. Spencer Carollo clocked the fastest 60 time from the group with a laser-timed 7.02 with Duncan Key coming in right behind him at 7.03. Check out all the info from the catchers and their scouting reports from the event down below.