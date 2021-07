Baylor wrapped up its two official visit weekends for the month of June and most likely for the summer as a whole as a dead period started at the beginning of the week. The staff landed seven prospects in the 2022 class who made it to Waco for an OV, so needless to say, the trips were very effective. With those visits behind us, now is be a good time to reset the class to take a look at the positions Baylor still needs to address and who could be options for those spots.