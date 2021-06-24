WWE SmackDown Stars Who Should Be Added to the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is less than one month away. This week's Monday Night Raw confirmed the two titular ladder matches for this year's show would feature eight men and eight women across the two brands. The Red Brand wasted no time in filling up their side with qualifying matches, confirming Ricochet, John Morrison and Riddle for the Men's match and Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka and Naomi for the women's ladder match. The final Raw spot will be awarded to the winner of a triple threat next week between AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.comicbook.com