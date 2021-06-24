Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Whit Merrifield trade scenarios: 3 best fits for Kansas City Royals star

By Robbie Stratakos
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmJ4C_0aeRfiox00

The Kansas City Royals are trudging in mediocrity in the midst of a rebuild. At 33-40, they look poised to miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, which leads to the prospect of them moving veterans before next month’s MLB trade deadline. Whit Merrifield is the first name that comes to mind.

While the 32-year-old is hitting just .272 this season , he’s one of the best pure hitters in baseball. In fact, Merrifield logged 206 base hits in 2019. Merrifield is also versatile , as he has experience starting at second base and all three outfield positions. He’s an offensive staple who can help carry an offense and has been very durable.

Under contract through 2023, it will likely cost a handsome trade package to acquire the veteran slugger. Here are three teams that make sense for a Whit Merrifield trade.

3) San Francisco Giants go for it

It’s officially time to take the San Francisco Giants seriously, if one hasn’t already done so. At 48-26, they own the best record in MLB. At the same time, their roster isn’t flawless, and Whit Merrifield would be an enhancement for their positional depth chart.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler could utilize Merrifield in a few different ways. He could have Merrifield be the starting second baseman from the jump, banking on him being more productive down the stretch. Another option is having him play one of the corner outfield positions, as the Giants’ outfield has been hit-and-miss offensively with the exception of Steven Duggar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0aeRfiox00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

All the while, Kapler could have Merrifield be a super utility starter, playing second base one day and going out to right field on days where they want to load up the order with right-handed hitters to combat a left-handed starter. He would add a proven bat to an offense that leaves a bit to be desired and provide more defensive options.

All that being said, the Giants may refrain from surrendering a haul for a player in his prime given they’ve overachieved and may aspire to keep payroll down for the short term. They can also keep rotating Wilmer Flores, Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon at the middle infield positions.

2) Oakland Athletics boost their offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWxvt_0aeRfiox00
Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, the A’s already have 35 people who can play seven positions, but why not add another versatile player for fun? Anyway, Whit Merrifield would add offensive variety to manager Bob Melvin’s depth chart .

Oakland has an array of dangerous power hitters. This includes Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Mark Canha and Ramon Laureano. This group, though, is a little too reliant on its power ability. There are few players in their order who are accustomed to getting on base by means of contact hitting. Merrifield could do precisely that for the A’s.

The lifelong Royal could hit near or at the top of the order, setting the table for the heavy swingers to drive in runs. Merrifield could start at second base, potentially moving Jed Lowrie to shortstop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RELuo_0aeRfiox00
Also Read:
MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

Plus, their corner outfielders have been shaky at the plate and/or get reasonable looks in the designated hitter slot, opening the door for Merrifeld to get reps in the grass. Tony Kemp, who has been an offensive catalyst of late , has played both second base and left field this season.

Whit Merrifield fits the A’s model and gives them a unique skill set for their operation. There’s also the element of them trying to finally make headway in the American League playoffs.

What could get in the way of them making a move for Merrifield? That would be the rare nature of them acquiring players under contract for the foreseeable future, as the A’s tend to rely on their ability to develop players in their system.

1) Chicago White Sox fill a void

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTtqq_0aeRfiox00
Jun 22, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) observes batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox are loaded, but not as loaded as they projected to be in spring training; Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal and Adam Engel have missed extensive time due to injury. Madrigal’s season-ending injury looms largest in a Merrifield trade for the White Sox. He would be their answer at second for the remainder of the season.

Imagine an offensive attack where Whit Merrifield is the fourth-best hitter on a team’s mind. That’s downright horrifying for opponents.

Hitting around the likes of Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and others, Merrifield would be a glue player who further advances manager Tony La Russa’s offense . He could hit in the second half of the order, serving as a second leadoff hitter, if you will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbz6R_0aeRfiox00 Also Read:
Chicago White Sox place Adam Engel (hamstring) on 10-day IL

If Chicago goes down swiftly in the first inning, they have Merrifield up in the second to stir up some offense. Frankly, he can make an impact anywhere in the order. As for the outfield, Adam Eaton is hitting .195 , rookie Andrew Vaughn has cooled off and Leury Garcia has been underwhelming in the batter’s box. Merrifield is as good, if not a better option at the plate than all three outfielders.

If the White Sox get some of their injured position players back , they have the option to play Merrifield at second permanently, as opposed to flip-flopping him in the infield and outfield.

The White Sox have the starting pitching , bullpen and offense to win the World Series. It’s a matter of shoring up loose ends. Acquiring Whit Merrifield is emphatically shoring up a loose end and then some.

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Donovan Solano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The San Francisco Giants#Rays#Oakland Athletics#Royal#American League#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBESPN

Kansas City Royals trade Kelvin Gutierrez to Baltimore Orioles for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Saturday. The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBI. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.
MLBfantasypros.com

Whit Merrifield blasts seventh homer in loss to Red Sox

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. Merrifield launched a solo shot off Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards in the second inning for his seventh long ball of the season. He’s now posted back-to-back three-hit games. The 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .284/.332/.425 with seven home runs, 44 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a major-league leading 21 stolen bases over 77games in 2021. Merrifield continues to produce for fantasy managers and is currently first among all second baseman in the latest expert consensus rankings.
MLBSalina Journal

Emmanuel Rivera impressive in Kansas City Royals debut

BOSTON — Emmanuel Rivera came into the majors swinging in both a literal and figurative sense for the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Rivera, who turns 25 on Tuesday, collected two hits in four at-bats during his MLB debut as the Royals lost a nail-biter 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series opener at Fenway Park.
MLBfox4kc.com

Last place Rangers sweep Royals, Kansas City bottom of division

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Kansas City Royals continue a downward spiral, losing three straight to the Texas Rangers and tying for last place in the American League Central Division. Rangers’ Joey Gallo homered, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and Texas...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Twins (33-48) and Kansas City Royals (35-47) play the finale of a three-game set Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Twins vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Kenta Maeda is the projected...
MLBkshb.com

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez selected for All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will compete in his seventh All-Star Game. MLB announced Thursday night that he will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time. The 91st All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. Perez’s...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Merrifield, Barlow win Royals monthly awards for June

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield and right-handed pitcher Scott Barlow have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of June. The awards are determined by a local media vote. Merrifield, 32, led the Majors with...
MLBOttawa Herald

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller struggles with elements in Boston

BOSTON — Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller didn't technically lose his battle against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night — he earned a no decision — but he may have lost his battle against the elements. Keller struggled with command throughout his start at Fenway Park, where...
MLBWichita Eagle

A closer examination at what went wrong for the Kansas City Royals in June

When the Kansas City Royals took the field at Kauffman Stadium on June 5, they had a 29-26 record and were looking to extend their five-game winning streak. The Royals were just five games out of first place in the American League Central Division and two games out of a wild-card spot.
MLBESPN

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to participate in Home Run Derby

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Coors Field, he announced on social media Friday. He joins Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the July 12 derby.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals made a pair of trades including one involving Alcides Escobar

The Royals announced a pair of trades Saturday involving infielders who are not on the team’s 40-man roster. Kelvin Gutierrez, who had been designated for assignment on July 28 when the Royals promoted Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha, is headed to the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals said they will be getting “cash considerations” in return.
MLBarcamax.com

Kansas City Royals stumble late, lose game and series to Reds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals gave up runs in each of the final three innings, including a three-run seventh, and failed to protect a slim lead in their rubber match with the Cincinnati Reds. The result: a 5-2 loss in front of an announced crowd of 11,457...
MLBKansas City Star

SportsBeat KC: Finding meaning in second half of the season for Kansas City Royals

Catching up with the Royals means breaking down the latest news. Andrew Benintendi is back, or at least he was for one game. Brad Keller and Mike Minor pitched well the previous two games but the Royals lost them both. Salvador Perez is in the Home Run Derby, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto will be in the Futures Game.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Merrifield named to All-Star game

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been named to his second All-Star Game. Merrifield, who also participated in the 2019 Midsummer Classic, will join Salvador Perez, representing the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Merrifield...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals lineups for Friday: Game No. 86

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are the lineups for Friday’s game between the Royals and Indians. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Royals (36-51) vs. Indians (43-42). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: RHP Bad Keller (6-9, 6.39) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy