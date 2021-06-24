How fit pics took over the fashion world

It was an existential season for men’s fashion. That seems funny to say, considering that none of the shows or themes felt terribly heady. The biggest show came from Dior, a duh-but-huh of a collection made with Travis Scott...whose most recent prior collaborator was McDonald’s. The best collections were expressions of pure hedonism (Loewe) and pure tranquility (Lemaire). It was a season of sex, relaxation, and celebrity—not ponderous concepts. And yet the Spring 2022 shows nonetheless raised some big questions for menswear: Now that brands are expected to make videos, create photographs, and tell us how to behave, what is a fashion designer’s job? And now that the biggest stars on earth want to be collaborators, how big should fashion be?