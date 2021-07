DETROIT — Phil Mickelson strolled to the first tee Friday, serenaded by chants of, "We love Phil!" Turns out, he loves them, too — and wants to see them again. Mickelson, who's been in the headlines this week for reasons besides birdies and bogeys, said Friday that he felt so much love from the fans at Detroit Golf Club this week, that he now plans to return to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for 2022. He said Thursday he would not because of a Detroit News report on past gambling activities that he felt was unfair, inappropriate and ill-timed.