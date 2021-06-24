Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Methodist's Mobile Mammogram Unit provides free screenings Thursday

By Danielle Meadows
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBAeK_0aeRfdPK00

My Sister’s Keeper, The NOAH Clinic and Nebraska Methodist teamed up to help more than a dozen women get screened for breast cancer Thursday.

The free screenings happened in Methodist’s 3D mobile mammogram unit, which was stationed outside the NOAH Clinic’s office near 56th and Ames Avenue.

The event was held in response to health disparities surrounding deaths from breast cancer, providing an easier way for women in the community to get access to medical care.

“It’s a very important event. Mammograms are necessary. Actually, mammograms can help detect breast cancer up to two years before doctors or yourself can find a mass. So mammograms are very essential," said MaxCine Jackson, Director of My Sister's Keeper.

According to the World Health Organization , 685,000 women died of breast cancer last year.

The earlier it’s detected, the more successful treatment is.

The NOAH clinic helps provide services to meet the needs of those who are unable to pay for medical care.

Learn more about the NOAH clinic here.

My Sister's Keeper is the first and only support group for Black women and men battling breast cancer in Omaha.

Learn more about My Sister's Keeper here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
City
Ames, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Mammograms#Mobile Mammogram#Nebraska Methodist#The Noah Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy