Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

'Your kids do not come first': Texas dad's controversial parenting opinions stir up debate

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Martin, 28, of Dallas, Texas has created a bit of a stir on the internet for writing a piece on marriage published by Love What Matters. Martin is a performer who wrote, directed, and starred in a 2016 version of "Little Mermaid" and wrote 2018's "Inhumane" starring Michelle Money.

www.upworthy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Christine, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

How Adaptive Parenting Can Help Your Kids Move Forward

The pandemic has moved us quickly from settled to unsettled. You’ve been cooking and working and teaching and caretaking — the list goes on. And you’re not alone. From individuals, to families, to schools and organizations, we’ve all had to alter our lives in some way. Adaptive parenting requires awareness...
Kidsarcamax.com

How To Talk To Your Kids About Cannabis, According To These Industry Dads

“It doesn’t have to start with ‘don’t smoke,’ but rather the fundamentals of what cannabis is, as a plant within a legal framework.”. As more and more states barrel through cannabis legalization (18 states are recreational, 36 have medical programs), it’s become easier for adults, namely parents, to open up about their use. There’s now even a brand called Dad Grass.
Women's HealthColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Dreams do come true

This past weekend, something very special happened: I reached the third trimester of my pregnancy. For months, I’ve wanted to share the news with all of you wonderful Indy readers but, because of past losses, I decided to wait until now. It’s been hard — honestly, nothing has brought me so much joy and happiness. Lately, I’ve been able to feel the baby kick more and more and it’s basically the best feeling ever.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

No, your kids don't need to 'catch up' this summer

Parents, you did it. You crossed the finish line. After this pandemic-skewed school year, “depleted” doesn’t begin to describe your current state. You’re mentally exhausted — and justifiably so. As the pandemic finally begins to show signs of lifting, you’re looking forward to a summer where you can finally embrace something resembling normal once again.
RetailPine And Lakes News

Opinion: Don’t give up your personal freedom

The idea of a child or acquaintance “shouldering” your life’s concerns and finances might feel comforting. Having someone else pay your bills and oversee your welfare might feel like a relief. For many it ends up being the end of freedom and security. You love your children, or that special...
Portland, ORUpworthy

Dad writes heartbreaking message after the death of his son

A dad from Portland, Oregon, has taken to LinkedIn to write an emotional plea to parents after he learned that his son had died during a conference call at work. J.R. Storment, of Portland, Oregon, encouraged parents to spend less time at work and more time with their kids after his son's death.
Kidsparentherald.com

The Delta Variant of COVID-19: What Parents Should Do To Protect Their Kids

As the U.S. prepares to reopen fully, health officials are urging people not to stop wearing a face mask if they are in public or crowded indoor places amid the rising cases of COVID-19 Delta variant infections. Despite the country's high vaccination rate, with 47 percent of the population fully...
Kidstn.gov

Why do sounds come first?

When children are first born, we start making faces and cooing sounds. We are constantly talking to our newborns about the weather, naming family members, and identifying everything around them. By talking with our children, we develop language and children hear words and sounds regularly. As newborns become toddlers, we help them identify words and concepts and help them learn more about the world. As children become older, we read to them and share experiences beyond their home, their neighborhood, and their family. We also read seemingly silly books to our children that don’t always make sense like Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and There’s a Wocket in My Pocket! I loved reading these silly books that focused on playing with sounds. At one point, I even had Green Eggs and Ham memorized.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Kidsstanfordmag.org

What Your Kids Should Do This Summer

At the end of arguably the most challenging school year in history, a lot of parents are ready to throw textbooks and progress reports into a summer bonfire. But many are also concerned about what their kids missed out on this year—academically or otherwise. So what’s a parent to do during summer break? Declare endless play in order to banish the memory of months of isolation? Or hunt down every last educational enrichment program to make up for lost learning?
Family Relationshipsthejenatimes.net

Your Dad

Your Dad is the guy that took you fishing and played catch with you. He’s the one that came to your games and cheered for you when you did well and told you everything was alright when you struck out. He taught you how to drive that standard transmission truck and taught you how to fix things when they were broken. He worked hard every day so he could not only support you but buy you something…
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

What to Do When Your Kid Bumps Their Head

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by Seattle Children's Hospital. Most kids don’t make it out of toddlerhood without a bump or two to the noggin, making head injuries one of the most common childhood injuries. They’re also one of the most frightening. While most head bumps don’t cause long-term harm, serious head injuries are one of the most common causes of death and disability in children. Some children seem to get more than their share: Head injuries are more common in teens, children experiencing abuse and kids who play sports, and are twice as common in boys than in girls.

Comments / 15

Community Policy