Exhibit of sewn art pieces opens for viewing at PDC

beverlypress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Cella Art and Architecture presents “Aili Schmeltz: Sewn Constructions,” an exhibit running through Aug. 20 at ECAA @ Thomas Lavin at the Pacific Design Center. The exhibit features Schmeltz’s newest works combining painting, collage and sewing. The new hybrid pieces continue the artist’s investigation of pattern and form. The wall-based sculptures are created from individually painted pieces of canvas sewn and bound together. They represent Schmeltz’s recognition of overlooked women in California history.

