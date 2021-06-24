Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?

According to The Sun, he is estimated to be worth a solid $1 million. How did he amass so much cash? Here’s what we know.

Sam Is a Successful Personal Trainer

The Iranian native is the owner and founder of Asghari Fitness, a members-only fitness program that provides clients with personalized diet and workout plans. All of the client content is curated personally by Sam, who clearly puts a lot of effort into building effective routines.

The workout guru’s official Instagram page for his business has over 21,000 followers, so it appears he has quite a few clients in the mix. His plan costs $9 per week, which comes out to $468 per year. The pricing is fairly affordable, but depending on how large his client base is, his yearly revenue could be incredibly high.

Sam Is a Professional Actor and Dancer

The personal trainer has appeared in the music video for Fifth Harmony’s song “Work From Home” and Britney’s “Slumber Party” visual, which is how the pair met in October 2016. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” Britney previously revealed of their meet cute during a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him.”

As an actor, Sam has appeared in TV drama NCIS and sci-fi comedy Unbelievable!!!!!, in which he played opposite Snoop Dogg. In 2021, he guest-starred on HBO’s Hacks and Showtime’s Black Monday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstoc

Sam Has a Social Media Following

On a personal level, Sam boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram, which allows him to pursue various partnerships with brands in exchange for social media posts. Those deals can be incredibly lucrative, so it wouldn’t be a stretch if some of the dancer’s assets came as a result of his online influence.