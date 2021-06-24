Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLCz9_0aeRfBt600
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?

According to The Sun, he is estimated to be worth a solid $1 million. How did he amass so much cash? Here’s what we know.

Sam Is a Successful Personal Trainer

The Iranian native is the owner and founder of Asghari Fitness, a members-only fitness program that provides clients with personalized diet and workout plans. All of the client content is curated personally by Sam, who clearly puts a lot of effort into building effective routines.

The workout guru’s official Instagram page for his business has over 21,000 followers, so it appears he has quite a few clients in the mix. His plan costs $9 per week, which comes out to $468 per year. The pricing is fairly affordable, but depending on how large his client base is, his yearly revenue could be incredibly high.

Sam Is a Professional Actor and Dancer

The personal trainer has appeared in the music video for Fifth Harmony’s song “Work From Home” and Britney’s “Slumber Party” visual, which is how the pair met in October 2016. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” Britney previously revealed of their meet cute during a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him.”

As an actor, Sam has appeared in TV drama NCIS and sci-fi comedy Unbelievable!!!!!, in which he played opposite Snoop Dogg. In 2021, he guest-starred on HBO’s Hacks and Showtime’s Black Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZz9D_0aeRfBt600
MediaPunch/Shutterstoc

Sam Has a Social Media Following

On a personal level, Sam boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram, which allows him to pursue various partnerships with brands in exchange for social media posts. Those deals can be incredibly lucrative, so it wouldn’t be a stretch if some of the dancer’s assets came as a result of his online influence.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Music Video#Hbo#Iranian#Asghari Fitness#Fifth Harmony#Slumber Party#Ncis#Sci Fi Comedy#Hbo#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney’s Ex-Husband Just Responded to Claims He Once ‘Threatened’ to Take Their ‘Kids Away’

Following their mother’s court hearing, many have wondered how Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s kids have been impacted by her ongoing conservatorship battle. Over the years, some have even grown concerned that the pop star’s children were used as a “pawn” in the establishment of her conservatorship. But according to Federline’s attorney, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Paris Hilton's Mom and Sister Support Britney Spears After She Admits to Not Believing Paris' Abuse Claims

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are supporting Britney Spears 100 percent. The mother and daughter appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday following Britney's shocking statement during her conservatorship hearing, and said they were full on Team Britney -- even though the singer admitted to not believing Paris Hilton's claims that she was verbally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

Iggy Azalea Says Britney Isn’t ‘Lying’ After She ‘Personally Witnessed’ Her Dad’s Alleged Abuse

Social media users can’t stop talking about Iggy Azalea’s reaction to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The rapper took to Twitter recently, claiming to have “personally witnessed” Britney’s father’s “abusive” treatment while working with the singer in 2015. In her statement titled “#FreeBritney,” Azalea, 31, recalled the “bizarre” way Britney’s dad, Jamie...
CelebritiesKXLY

Britney Spears hires own lawyers

Britney Spears has hired her own lawyers, in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer recently asked called for her conservatorship to be scrapped and she has reportedly contacted lawyer and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her achieve her goal. According to TMZ, Britney has signed...
Beauty & FashionPeople

Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day. For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"

Comments / 7

Community Policy